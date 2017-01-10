Nicki Minaj Planning Epic Meek Mill Diss Track For Next Album

Watch out, Meek Mill! Aside from one tweet confirming her breakup from the rapper, Nicki Minaj has kept quiet about the split…but that won’t be for long. Nicki’s working hard on her music, and she has big plans to slam her ex on at least one song off her upcoming album, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Oh boy!

“Nicki [Minaj] isn’t going to respond to Meek [Mill] on social media,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s channeling all her emotions into her music and it’s definitely helping her creativity. She’s going to call Meek out on all his bulls***, but in her music. That way, she’ll make money while she rips him — which is even better”!

As we previously told you, Meek and Nicki reportedly ended things after a blowout fight over her birthday weekend in Turks & Caicos at the beginning of December. When she got mad at him for not paying enough attention to her, he stormed out, and left the island without her, according to TMZ. At this time, Nicki seemed to reveal there was trouble by writing on social media, “Thank God u blew it. Thank God I dodged the bullet. I’m so over u.”

However, it wasn’t until Jan. 5 that she actually confirmed her message. “To confirm, yes I am single,” she tweeted. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”

Nicki’s fans are totally desperate for her to drop new music, as she hasn’t had an album since The Pinkprint, which came out in Dec. 2014. Although she’s been featured on big songs like “Side To Side” and “Do You Mind” since then, fans are patiently waiting to hear stuff that’s all her own — and after the breakup, we’re even more stoked to see what comes next!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to hear Nicki’s diss track about Meek? What do you think of her using her music to talk about the split?