Nicki Minaj & Fetty Wap Dating After Meek Mill Split? He Really ‘Digs Her’

Is Fetty Wap making moves on Nicki Minaj just after she split from Meek Mill? We all know that Fetty can ‘Make You Feel So Good’ but Nicki just might get to experience all that first hand because he ‘digs her like you wouldn’t believe.’ Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

Fetty Wap, 25, and Nicki Minaj, 34, have something in common. They’ve both been through some terrible break-ups. But like most of us, Fetty’s trying to come into 2017 with a new outlook on life and maybe even a new love in Nicki. “He’s hit her up several times since her split with Meek [Mill] and he’s genuinely trying to get to know her and see what pops off from there,” a source close to Fetty told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Fetty’s attracted to her but he’s also slightly intimidated by all the fame and hoopla that Nicki comes with and he certainly isn’t trying to have a beef with Meek or Drake or Safaree [Samuels],” the source explained. “Fetty’s on some real chill sh** and digs Nicki like you wouldn’t believe. He’s trying to get her in studio, have a few drinks make some music so she can take her mind off her ex.”

Nicki sure does have a lot of men in her life who are there for her when she needs them to show up! As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, shortly after she announced she was a single woman, Drake was right there to lend her his shoulder to cry on. “She told Drake she’s really worried about Meek,” another source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Since the split, he’s been doing nothing but turning up, getting drunk in the club with his boys, and posting these belligerent videos on social media.” Uh oh!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Nicki and Fetty as a couple?

