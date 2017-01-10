Priyanka Chopra is the baddest villain of them all in this new ‘Baywatch’ trailer. Her character, Victoria Leeds, goes against Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, and the rest of the Baywatch gang. She is Alex Parrish no more! Click to WATCH!

“Our team is the elite of the elite,” Dwayne Johnson’s character, Mitch, says in the trailer. “The heart and soul of this very beach. We protect when no one wants to protect, and we go above and beyond.”

When Priyanka Chopra’s character, Victoria Leeds, arrives in Florida as a new club owner, she stirs up a lot of trouble, mainly involving drugs and murder! She’s so fierce it’s UNREAL! At one point in the trailer, Victoria gets a hold of a gun to go head-to-head with Mitch. “Why’d you try to be a hero?” she purrs. Victoria makes being bad look so good!

There’s a point in the trailer when Mitch is discussing with the Baywatch gang how to take down Victoria. Zac Efron’s character, new guy Matt Brody, doesn’t feel like the lifeguards need to get involved. “I thought we were lifeguards,” he says. “Everything you guys are talking about sounds like a really entertaining, but far-fetched TV show.” Yep, that definitely sounds familiar. Let’s just say that Matt quickly changes his tune and changes out of his shirt, too!

Zac and Dwayne also bench REFRIGERATORS in the trailer. Nope, not joking. After Matt complains about it, Mitch calls him a p*ssy. There’s also a classic moment when Mitch says, “I’m oceanic, motherf*cker.”

The movie, based on the hit 90s TV series starring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, also stars Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, and Jon Bass. Baywatch will hit theaters on May 26, 2017.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the Baywatch movie? Let us know!