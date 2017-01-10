Michelle Obama’s Glowing Beauty Look At President Obama’s Farewell Speech

Courtesy of The White House

First Lady Michelle Obama looked absolutely radiant (as always) alongside her husband President Barack Obama for his farewell speech in Chicago on January 10. We have all the details on her gorgeous look, right here!

Addressing the nation one last time, President Barack Obama, 55, reflected on the past and revealed his hopes for the future, speaking from his adopted hometown of Chicago on January 10.His wife, First Lady Michelle Obama, 52, looked absolutely gorgeous. She clearly pulled out all the stops to support him during his last big event of his tenure as president, and we couldn’t have been more dazzled!

Her hair was styled to perfection and her skin looked absolutely flawless — she was honestly glowing all night long. We’re typically used to seeing Michelle with her hair straightened, but for this big event, she went for flirty curls! The First Lady parted her hair in the middle with big curls on each side shaping her gorgeous face. And for her makeup, Michelle went for a sultry look with black eyeliner and mascara. Michelle always surprises us with a pop of color, rocking a bright pink lipstick that perfectly contrasted with her black dress

Michelle gave her final address to the nation on Friday, January 6. She was emotional during the speech and teared up while saying: “being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life and I hope I’ve made you proud.”

She continued: “I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong. So don’t be afraid. You hear me, young people? Don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Empower yourself with a good education. Then get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of you boundless promise. Lead by example with hope; never fear.”

We will miss these two in the White House!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Michelle Obama’s hair during Obama’s farewell speech?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.