Michelle Obama Stuns At Obama Farewell Speech: See Her Gorgeous Navy Blue Frock

Image Courtesy of CNN

Michelle Obama reminded us just how much we’re going to miss her impeccable fashion sense as she showed off a gorgeous look for President Obama’s farewell speech in Chicago on Jan. 10. Check out her chic navy blue dress here!

Fashionable First Lady Michelle Obama, 52, set the bar high with her stunning style choices throughout her time in the White House as she rocked a slew of high-fashion frocks, often recycling her favorite looks and even blending her designer duds with attainable finds, like items from Gap. She wasn’t afraid to embrace bold prints and bright colors and we loved watching her take chances with her sleek and chic style — and every time she stepped out she looked perfectly put together for the occasion.

Barack’s farewell speech on Jan. 10 proved to be no exception, as the first lady donned a chic ensemble for the occasion while she watched her husband address the nation from Chicago. Michelle’s understated, but elegant navy blue frock was the absolute perfect choice for the event and we couldn’t have imagined a better selection for the night. The flowing dress had a sheer, lace-patterned overlay with full-length sleeves. So. On. Point.

Earlier in the day the couple was spotted boarding Air Force One for Chicago where Michelle bundled up in a black belted coat and matching gloves, her hair blowing in the wind as she waved before going inside the plane. Both Michelle and Barack were all smiles as they set off for Chicago. The president selected the setting, his adopted hometown, for the momentous occasion. “For Michelle and me, Chicago is where it all started. It’s the city that showed us the power and fundamental goodness of the American people,” the president wrote in a Facebook post earlier in the day.

Although Michelle looked simply stunning for the speech she did not address the crowd. The first lady spoke to the nation one final time on Jan. 6 where she expressed her honor and gratitude. “Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life and I hope I’ve made you proud,” she said as she delivered her emotional, moving speech. From her eloquent words to her impeccable fashion sense, there’s no doubt about the fact that we’re definitely going to miss seeing Michelle in the White House.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Michelle’s outfit for the occasion? Did you love it as much as we did?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.