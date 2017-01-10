Mel Gibson & Vince Vaughn Not Impressed By Meryl Streep’s Globes Speech: See Pic

Courtesy of NBC

While Meryl Streep had some stars, like Kerry Washington and Amy Adams, near tears during her Golden Globes speech, a few others, like Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson, just seemed confused and bored. Do you think they really weren’t feeling that inspiring speech!?

Toward the end of Meryl Streep’s epic anti-Donald Trump Golden Globes speech on Jan. 8, cameras panned to Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn in the audience — and they did NOT look impressed. The Wedding Crashers star was nearly shooting fire out of his eyes as he glared at the legendary actress onstage, while Mel seemed genuinely confused, stroking his chin and staring ahead with his mouth agape.

At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

“When you tune into an awards show and get a political lecture instead,” one Twitter user jokingly captioned the still shot of the duo. Another added, “Right wing death squads. Starring Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn.” Obviously, it’s unclear if this reaction matches how Mel and Vince actually felt about the speech, or is the cameras just caught them at a bad time — it was a long night, after all — but the image of them has quickly gone viral, regardless.

In case you missed it, Meryl used her five minute Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at the Globes to slam president-elect Trump, particularly regarding an instance in which he mocked a disabled reporter. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head,” she admitted. “Because it wasn’t a movie. It was real life.”

Of course, Trump couldn’t let the 67-year-old have the last word — he followed up by calling her ‘overrated’ on Twitter and denying that he ever made fun of said reporter. The inauguration is less than two weeks away…aren’t there more important things for him to worry about?!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Vince and Mel’s reaction to Meryl’s speech? Do you think they were genuinely bored and confused…or did the cameras just catch them at a bad time?

