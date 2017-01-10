Meryl Streep Roasting Donald Trump In Epic ‘SNL’ Appearance With Alec Baldwin?

REX/Shutterstock

The Golden Globes was just step one! Now, Meryl Streep might be joining the amazing cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’ to roast Donald Trump in an epic sketch, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Read on to see if the actress said YES!

After roasting Donald Trump at the Golden Globes, Saturday Night Live is chasing after Meryl Streep, 67, and begging her to diss him one more time in a sketch. “Lorne Michaels and Alec Baldwin want Meryl on the show to be part of their ‘Live From New York’ political cold openings,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They want to hop on the Golden Globes fallout. She has an open invite for the next two weeks IF she would like to poke fun at all that has gone down in the last few days.” Please say yes, Meryl!

The Postcards From The Edge star has been interpreted on SNL many times by the talented Abby Elliott, but has never made an actual appearance. If Meryl takes up the show on their offer, she’ll probably appear as a Donald protester, with Alec Baldwin playing the lead role. Alec is probably the best Donald impersonated we’ve ever seen! Everything from his mannerisms to the lip pout leaves us rolling on the floor laughing. Imagine how epic it would be if Kate McKinnon reappeared as Hillary Clinton!

SNL is always on the hunt for the hottest trends, so we’re really not surprised that they’re after Meryl! Her emotional, yet controversial, Golden Globes speech is literally the talk of the town! Whether or not you agree with her message, you can’t deny that she’s hot stuff right now. Trevor Noah filmed an episode about her speech, and Donald Trump went ahead to call her “overrated” on Twitter. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that Meryl appears on SNL!

