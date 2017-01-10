Kourtney Kardashian Throws Sons Epic ‘Fast & The Furious’ Joint B-Day Party — New Pics

Courtesy of KourtneyKardashian.com

The Kardashian-Disicks KNOW how to party! Celebrating her two son’s birthdays back in December, Kourtney Kardashian threw Mason & Reign Disick a ‘Fast and the Furious’ themed party that puts all other children’s bashes to shame! The fete even featured a monster truck bouncy slide, mini race track, and an actual car from the movie! Check it out here.

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Scott Disick‘s, 33, two sons, Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, share the same birthday, Dec. 14, and to celebrate their special day, Kourt threw them a b-day party they’ll never forget! In fact, the theme of the event was one that Vin Diesel, 49, would approve of — The Fast and the Furious, and Kourtney finally released pics from the party on Jan. 9. Even cuter, the theme was chosen by Mason himself, according to Kourtney’s app/website.

Of course the Kardashians never do anything halfway, so Mason and Reign’s family pulled out ALL the stops to make their birthday dreams come true. “Mason and Reign share the same birthday so every year we throw them a big joint party. This year, Mason wanted a Fast and the Furious theme complete with a monster truck bouncy house slide, mini race track, and the actual car from the movie,” Kourtney wrote on her site.

But in addition to fun games and decorations, there was also a very on-theme source of entertainment. “About an hour into the party we screened The Fast and the Furious on a giant blowup screen for whoever wanted to sit and watch it. Either way, it was fun background for the party,” the reality star added. That’s not all though. There were also giant balloons spelling out The Fast and the Furious, Matchbox cars on the tables, a tricycle racing course set up on the basketball court, and a smaller race track with remote control cars. Oh, and did we mention Jaden Smith, 18, showed up to the shindig?

For each birthday boy, Kourt even commissioned a cake to be made with their favorite cars on top! Pretty extravagant, right? Mason and Reign’s sister Penelope, 4, was also in attendance as she and Kourtney slid down the bouncy slide together. Scott Disick, 33, was there as well and was photographed on the slide with little Reign. We’re sure this is a day the entire fam will never forget!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — doesn’t Reign and Mason’s party look like a blast? Do you love the theme they chose?

