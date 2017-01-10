Madonna Slays With Sexy Smokey Eye & Chiseled Cheekbones On ‘BAZAAR’

Courtesy of Luigi & Iango

Madonna looks stunning on the February 2017 cover of ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’ wearing a bold red lip and smoldering eye makeup. Her skin looks flawless in the close-up shot. See what she said in the mag below.

Madonna looks so good in the February issue of BAZAAR!

Madonna’s metallic, smokey cat eye is super dramatic and sexy. The bold eye is paired with a bold red lip — but she totally pulls it off! Her brows are filled in and her cheeks pop thanks to some contour. Her blonde hair is styled in big, retro waves. Flawless!

Madonna went political in the magazine interview, saying: “On election night I was sitting at a table with my agent, who is also one of my very best friends, and we were truly praying… It was just like watching a horror show… I went to sleep, and since that night, I wake up every morning and it’s like when you break up with somebody who has really broken your heart.”

“You wake up and for a second you’re just you, and then you go, “Oh, the person I love more than anything has just broken my heart, and I’m devastated and I’m broken and I have nothing. I’m lost.” That’s how I feel every morning. I wake up and I go, “Wait a second. Donald Trump is the president. It’s not a bad dream. It really happened.” It’s like being dumped by a lover and also being stuck in a nightmare.”

Madonna doesn’t care what people think, and continued:

“I believe in freedom of expression, I don’t believe in censorship. I believe in equal rights for all people. And I believe women should own their sexuality and sexual expression. I don’t believe there’s a certain age where you can’t say and feel and be who you want to be.”

