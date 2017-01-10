Lauren Conrad Shows Off ‘Cutest Baby Bump Ever’ In First Pregnancy Photo — See Sweet Pic

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Finally! Lauren Conrad first revealed that she and husband William Tell are expecting their first child together on Jan. 1, 2017, but on Jan. 10 she shared the first pic of her growing baby bump! See the sweet photo for yourself, right here.

Aww, so cute! Lauren Conrad, 30, is officially pregnant with her first baby with husband William Tell, 36, and now we finally get to see what her little bun looks like in her oven! That’s right, the gorgeous lifestyle guru’s website’s Instagram shared the first photo of her baby bump on Jan. 10, with the caption “oh hello, cutest baby bump ever! @laurenconrad, we can’t wait to meet your little bundle! 👶🏼.”

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet… A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

“Cutest baby bump ever” is right! In the sweet pic captured by Los Angeles photographer Yoni Goldberg, Lauren can be seen gazing lovingly down at her growing tummy, which is very clearly visible under her tight striped dress and long beige sweater. She definitely looks like she’s glowing!

It’s unclear when Lauren is expecting her baby to be born, but she’s definitely further along than we thought she was, which means she must have hid it from us for a long time! Lauren first revealed the happy news on New Years Day with a photo of her ultrasound and the caption “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet …” We’re so happy for the couple, but we’re definitely shocked that she’s got such a big bump already!

L.C. is one of our fave designers and just all-around crafty/artistic people, so we can’t wait to see how she’ll do maternity wear, what she might design for her baby’s clothes, and how freakin’ adorable her nursery will surely be. We’ll just have to sit back and see!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Lauren’s first maternity photo as much as we are? Let us know!

