Lamar Odom Worried About Khloe’s Major Weight Loss: ‘Barely Recognizes Her’

Khloe Kardashian has impressed us all with her efforts to get in shape and drop a significant amount of weight. But HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star’s ex-husband Lamar Odom is concerned about her because he ‘barely recognizes her’ now.

“Lamar [Odom] is worried about Khloe [Kardashian],” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s killing herself with all this excess working out, that Lamar barely even recognizes her. He’s been checking her out on social media and she’s working out as if she’s training for the Olympics. Her thighs and legs look like straight bones. And her trademark Kardashian booty went from 100 to 0 real quick! Lam’s not trying to hate. He loved how much concern and support she’s given him through his ordeals and now he wants to return the favor.”

We’re happy to know that Lamar is looking out for Khlo, even though they officially parted ways when their divorce was finalized back in early December 2016. But, with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star focused on her budding relationship with new beau Tristan Thompson, 25, and her brand new reality TV series, Revenge Body, we don’t know if Lamar’s opinion about her weight loss will matter to her.

Khloe is clearly very excited about her show, which centers around her helping others who have been through rough patches similar to Khloe’s, attain the kind of physical fitness she has reached. So, while we are sure that Lamar’s heart is in the right place looking out for any problem Khloe may have, especially with him just having finished a 35-day stint in rehab, we know it’s really up to Khloe how she chooses to live her life.

