Forget Chris Brown and Soulja Boy: Kodak Black wants to get Lil Wayne in the ring! The 19-year-old rapper demanded that Lil Wayne fight him, screaming his request in an Instagram video on Jan. 9, and you can watch it right here. Do you think Lil Wayne will rise to the challenge?

“Tell Lil Wayne fight me. Finna knock that stupid ass n**** out. And if [Lil Wayne, 34] whoop me, he the best rapper alive,” the Kodak Black challenged in the video, which he has since deleted. WATCH the outrageous clip above!

“I got my jewelry and my house, everything on it. Tell Lil Wayne to fight me in the ring and I’ma beat his stupid ass. I bet everything on it,” the rapper added. As for who will train him for the big match? “I don’t need no Floyd Mayweather, Adrien Broner. Naan n****s on it,” Kodak insisted. “I’m finna beat Lil Wayne stupid ass. Watch!”

Kodak was clearly inspired by the beef brewing between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy, the latter of which is being trained by Mayweather for their massive boxing match. We notice you, Kodak. Calm down.

Here’s the hilarious part: Lil Wayne might not even respond, because in an interview with The New York Times in October, he revealed that he has literally never heard of Kodak. When asked if new rappers like Yachty, Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and Kodak motivate him, Wayne responded: “I swear to God I didn’t know you were saying people’s names just now, so that should probably answer that question. I just do my own thing.” Amazing.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lil Wayne will give Kodak the attention he’s asking for? Tell us!