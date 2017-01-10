Kim Kardashian: Will She Get Her $4 Million Stolen Ring Back After Robbery Arrests?

REX Shutterstock

Things could be looking up for Kim Kardashian in the midst of her Paris robbery investigation. Two of the 17 men brought in for questioning by French police, Jan. 9, may have disposed of her stolen 20-carat diamond engagement ring, according to a new Jan. 10 report! There’s apparently a new breakthrough in the case, and we’ve got the details!

After Kim Kardashian, 36, was able to breathe a sigh of relief since 17 individuals were reportedly arrested and brought in for questioning involving her Oct. 3, 2016 Paris robbery, there’s a new development in the investigation. Two brothers, said to be in their fifties, who’s identities have not been released, are accused of “disposing” of the her diamond engagement ring and could help get it back, Paris police sources told Us Weekly, Jan. 10. OMG!

The two reported men “are involved in the diamond trade, and are thought to have handled the stolen jewelry,” the insider revealed to Us. And, French police are apparently pursuing their hunch further. “Their homes have been searched from top to bottom, and so has a jewelry shop in Paris which is also linked to them,” the source said. However, “The jewelry has not yet been found, but these brothers could lead us to it over the coming days,” the insider continued. WOW!

The unidentified men reportedly suspected of disposing of the ring are said to be frequent visitors to Antwerp, which happens to be the Belgium diamond capital where unsourced items are often traded for millions, according to Us. “It’s a town where jewelry can be sold on with no questions asked,” the source admitted, adding that, “The men know the industry inside out, and may well know exactly where the ring went.” SO shocking.

This is a MAJOR breakthrough in Kim’s robbery investigation. It’s already been three months since she was attacked inside her apartment in Paris, where she was gagged, bound, and robbed of her 20-carat diamond engagement ring and $10 million worth of cash, among other personal items. As we previously reported, French police narrowed down their search to 17 people who were reportedly arrested and brought in for questioning in Paris, Jan. 9. And, the suspects were found in the Paris and French suburbs, Raincy and Vincenne and were detained by officials in the early hours of Jan. 9, a Paris prosecutor confirmed to CNN. Photos of the suspects were released, which you can see in the link, above.

The latest in Kim’s robbery investigation is this shocking breakthrough: Her Paris chauffeur was one of 17 people arrested in connection with the armed robbery, officials said, as reported by CNN, Jan. 10. The suspects detained are between the ages of 23 and 73, and can be held for up to 96 hours for questioning, according to the prosecutor.

As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, Kim is “very relieved the Paris police are making headway.” However, “she is absolutely terrified of the possibility of going to court and starting this entire process all over again.” Kim’s French attorney, Jean Veil, reportedly told France’s L’Express magazine, that “these arrests are a nice surprise.” We’re glad Kim is finally getting some answers after her terrifying experience. We’ll keep you updated as this investigation develops.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim will get her diamond ring back? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.