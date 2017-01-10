Kim Kardashian Robbery Shocker: 2 Drivers Arrested Revealed As Brothers

SplashNews

Kim Kardashian’s robbery is looking more and more like an inside job. Two limo drivers Kim had while in Paris, have been arrested in relation to her Oct. 2016 robbery, according to a new report, Jan. 10. AND, they’ve been identified as brothers. Get the details on the new developments in the investigation, here.

Out of the 17 people arrested and taken in for questioning in relation to the robbery of Kim Kardashian, 36, in Paris, Oct. 3, 2016, two of the individuals have been unmasked. Michael Madar, 40, and Gary Madar, 27, have been identified as the limo drivers and brothers who drove Kim around Paris during Fashion Week when the robbery occurred, according to the Associated Press, Jan. 10. According to the photo evidence (above), it appears that Kim has known the brothers for quite some time. There are multiple photos of Kim with the Michael and Gary at numerous events/occasions.

The both brothers work for UNIC limousine company that the Kardashian family often used while traveling in Paris, as reported by Us Weekly. In fact, the Madar brothers are being questioned by authorities, who are “trying to get them to help map out exactly how this robbery was planned and how long for,” a Paris police source revealed to the site. OMG.

The limo driver brothers were the last people to drive Kim, French newspaper, Le Monde reported, before she was robbed, gagged, bound, and held at gunpoint inside her Paris apartment where she was robbed of her 20-carat diamond engagement ring, and millions of dollars worth of jewelry. Police are reportedly trying to figure out if Michael and Gary fed information to the robbers.

We could find out who did this horrifying act very soon, because the newspaper also claims that the five masked men who entered Kim’s Paris apartment are in fact among the 17 people arrested Jan. 9. Yikes.

Before this shocking revelation the latest in Kim’s robbery investigation was this: A recent report, Jan. 10, claimed two of the men in the 17-person suspect roster, were accused of “disposing” of Kim’s diamond engagement ring, and could help get it back. The men, said to be in their fifties, “are involved in the diamond trade, and are thought to have handled the stolen jewelry,” a Paris police source revealed to Us. This is getting frightening.

As you may know, the 17 suspects were found in the Paris and French suburbs, Raincy and Vincenne and were detained by officials in the early hours of Jan. 9, a Paris prosecutor confirmed to CNN. Photos of the suspects were released, which you can see in the link, above. The suspects detained are between the ages of 23 and 73, and can be held for up to 96 hours for questioning, according to the prosecutor. Three of the 17 suspects are reported to be women. According to multiple reports, Police tracked down their suspects by tapping phones and by grabbing DNA from the duct tape used to tie up Kim. Wow.

The news about the arrest of the limo drivers was first reported by French newspaper, Le Monde. We will keep you updated as the investigation into who robbed Kim develops.

