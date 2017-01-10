Kim Kardashian Finished Having Kids?: Her Focus Is On Kanye West’s Recovery

Courtesy of Instagram

Kim Kardashian is making her family a priority right now, but does that include growing her fam of 4? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE on whether or not she & Kanye West have babies on the brain — and the answer may surprise you! Find out if they want a 3rd bundle of joy here.

Kim Kardashian, 36, and her husband Kanye West, 39, already have two adorable little ones: Saint, 1, and North West, 3, but are they looking to expand their fam even more? Apparently not, as this is already a difficult time for both Kim and Kanye without the added stress of trying to add one more child to the bunch. And with Kanye’s health issues and Kim’s robbery aftermath, we don’t blame them for concentrating on the present!

“She’s focused fully on Kanye and his ongoing recovery — getting him to a stable and happy place is her number one priority right now,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim doesn’t want any more children — she thinks the two they have are perfect and more than enough. Kanye would like a whole bunch more, but then, it isn’t him who has to go through the whole pregnancy thing, so go figure!”

And while we’d love to see Kimye have a third kid, apparently that option is NOT on the table…at least for now! “Kim‘s never one to say never, but right now adding to the family is not an option,” our source added. We totally respect her decision though, especially considering all her family’s been through this past year. But after the reality star was spotted holding her stomach as she left her prenatal clinic on Jan. 5, we couldn’t help but wonder if Kim was already expecting.

“Kim went to the OBGYN for a routine check-up — she has no plans to get pregnant again, and quite frankly right now, the very last thing on Kim‘s mind is more babies!” our insider explained. So there you have it — mystery solved!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Kim and Kanye will ever add to their family? Or are they finished having kids for good?

