Kim Kardashian Still Distraught Over Robbery: ‘She Just Wants To Move On’

There have been several major developments in Kim Kardashian’s robbery case this week, but unfortunately, that means Kim has to recall her scary attack. The robbers, who stole $10 million worth of jewels from Ms. Kardashian, were luckily detained, but the updates have Kim reliving the trauma.

It’s been three months since Kim Kardashian, 36, was gagged and robbed at gun point in her Paris hotel room during Fashion Week. Now, French police have detained 17 suspects to question. While Kim was reportedly “relieved” to hear that the police made headway in solving her Oct. 3 robbery, People reports “she gets very upset anytime she talks about the robbery” and “just wants to move on.”

Police found DNA on a piece of tap used to gagged Kim, which led them to infiltrate a known group of robbers with long criminal records. While this is definitely a wonderful development in the case, it has caused the mother of two to have to relive her traumatic experience. “The arrests will absolutely trigger old feelings and stir up a lot of fear and anxiety,” psychologist Steven Ornstein told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If they get convicted, and go away for a long period of time, she can finally get some closure on it. Right now, it’s like an open wound, but in the end she can put this behind her.”

Kim recently made her social media debut after not posting on Instagram, Twitter or Snapchat since the frightening break-in. She appears happy, relaxed and her good old selfie-taking self spending time with family and friends. However, in a promo for the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans got a first-look at the sadness and trauma Kim endured in the months following her attack.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” a sobbing Kim tells her sisters. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.” Poor Kim.

The Kimoji creator is due to make her first public appearance on Jan. 13 in Dubai for celebrity makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic’s Master Class.

We’re so excited to see Kim back in action! We missed her. HollywoodLifers, are you happy to see Kim back on social media and happy again? Let us know!