Kim Kardashian Begging Kanye West To Join Her On First Int’l Trip Since Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian is leaving the country for her first work trip since getting robbed in Paris in Oct., and she’s a little nervous about doing it alone. That’s why a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’s asking Kanye West to tag along. Here’s the scoop.

Kim Kardashian, 36, is definitely making amazing strides in her recovery since getting robbed at gunpoint in Paris, but that doesn’t mean that she’s ready to travel the globe solo just yet. With her very first post-robbery work trip looming, she’s starting to panic a little bit. So she’s doing the most reasonable thing: turning to her hubby Kanye West, 39.

“Kim is leaving to Dubai in a day or two and she wants Kanye to join her on the trip,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She will be headed overseas for an appearance and wants her husband to be with her to make her feel safe and secure.” Fans have been waiting for months to take her (very expensive) makeup masterclass with Mario Dedivanovic, and she can’t let them down. But she needs to be mindful of her own well being too!

“This is her first trip abroad since her nightmare in Paris and she is still not feeling 100%,” the source continued. Unfortunately, it’s not that easy for Kanye to hop a plane to another country either. “Kanye has been dealing with his own health issues and is uneasy about the long trip.” Oh no! It makes sense, not that long ago he suffered a mental breakdown which lead him to cancel his tour. We know Kim needs him, but she may have to settle for some trusted security guards this time around.

