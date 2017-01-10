Khloe Kardashian Reveals Insane Weight Loss Pics Teasing Show ‘Revenge Body’

Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe looks great and seems happier and healthier than ever. She showed off her progress on Instagram while promoting her upcoming weight loss show ‘Revenge Body’! See what inspired her to drop pounds below!

Khloe Kardashian is seriously inspiring when it comes to weight loss. She’s reportedly dropped 40 pounds thanks to daily workouts, and a commitment to healthy eating.

Her new show, Revenge Body, pairs real-life people with some of her favorite celebrity trainers, so they can get healthy, fit and change their lives.

Of course, there is an element of revenge, on an ex, on a parent, but it’s mostly about changing themselves for the better.

Khloe posted a before and after shot on her Instagram on January 9, and wrote: “Thank you for the opportunity to allow me to help those who feel lost and silenced by their pasts. You are not alone and together we will get our happy and healthy back!! Revenge body is deeper than a physical transformation. It is a spiritual and emotional transformation. The physical part is a bonus! 😉 God bless you!!”

On January 7, she posted an even more dramatic side by side of her transformation, writing at that time: “If you were to ask me five years ago if I ever saw myself being completely in love with fitness and health. That I would be an inspiration to many others, that I would be the push that others needed to find their way. I would’ve laughed in your face. Me? The chubby one? No way! But now I can’t see myself ever stopping! I am completely honored and taking my role seriously in helping motivate and teach people what I had to learn to better myself from the inside out.”

Khloe continued: “Becoming stronger mentally so I can’t let the little things break me down. I see myself only getting better and better! I can’t believe how far I have come! I almost can’t believe that was me! If you’ve lost your motivation don’t beat yourself up about it, negative thoughts only turn into negative realities. By keeping positive about your body, your inner health, your mental sanity, your fitness and what you’re trying to achieve, you’re way more likely to succeed. My fitness journey was for myself and myself alone. On my terms and on my timeline! Cheers to us becoming better than we were yesterday! #RevengeBody.”

