Courtesy of E!

What did she just say?! You heard that right, Khloe Kardashian actually benefits from Kim’s breakups! The ‘Revenge Body’ host admitted that her sister’s relationship failures make her ‘feel good’ in some way. Find out the shocking reason why, right here!

If someone as beautiful and lovely as Kim Kardashian, 36, can get her heart broken, that means she’s human like all of us! That’s the point Khloe Kardashian, 32, is getting across in this clip from her upcoming show, Revenge Body. The Good American designer sat down with a show guest to reflect on her past insecurities, often looking to big sister Kim for support and comfort. “Kim is the most beautiful person, never had weight issues,” she confesses. “Any guy she’d break up with she’d say ‘who’s going to want me?’ and I’m like, shut the f*ck up.”

In a twisted way, Khloe actually learned that it’s OK to cry and feel uncomfortable with yourself through Kim’s breakups. It’s totally human to feel down on yourself sometimes. “It always used to make me feel a little good,” she continues. “If Kim feels that way, then I’m OK that I feel that way.” See, it’s nothing malicious or mean. Anyone who has an older sibling will tell you that a lot of their emotions rub off on the younger one.

The youngest Kardashian sister has always carried the reputation of being the most brutally honest one, which is exactly what she’s bringing to her new show. Revenge Body is all about self-reflection and exploring ways we can become the best versions of ourselves. If we’re not honest with ourselves from the beginning, there’s no room for progress. Khloe openly admits that she used to be the “fat one” right out the gate. It’s that type of upfront-ness that makes her story super relatable to contestants who are also looking for that hot bod.

