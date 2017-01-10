‘Kate Plus 8’ Recap: Tensions Rage On Family Game Night In Season Finale

Courtesy of TLC

It’s the season finale of ‘Kate Plus 8,’ and what’s a little family bonding without some family feuding? Find out what happened during the hilarious Gosselin family game night!

The Fam Prepares For Trivia Night

Mady is put in charge of family game night, obviously (Kate, sorry, but are you trying to raise a control freak?!) Anyway, Mady is being very Mady and won’t let Kate explain how the game will go, choose the colors or rules, etc.

Mady gives Kate a hard time, per usual, shushing her and not letting her pick her own team’s T-shirt color. “They are hard on me. I give it as much as they give it back,” Kate said, acknowledging her daughter’s serious attitude. “Honesty is good. That just means they feel comfortable in our family and that’s good.”

Upon arriving home, Mady continued to order around her siblings, delegating who was allowed to cut poster and how close the sextuplets were allowed to be to the “wheel.”

“Mady is very honest and blunt, she’s dramatic,” Kate said of her 16-year-old twin daughter. Well, the girl does get things done!

It’s Trivia Time!

Okay, this is the cutest idea ever. Don’t you want a family game night? The team color-coded seats, T-shirts and wheel — adorable!

Now, if the kids could be nice to their mother, that would be amazing.

Finally, the game begins after a little bickering between Mady and Kate. The concept is seriously adorable and offers a look back at the early years of Kate Plus 8 and Jon & Kate Plus 8. So much history with this family!

It was pretty cool that the sextuplets, in particular, knew the answers to so many of the questions, even when the events happened when they were so young! Kate was touched to know the kids re-watch the old episodes and know so much about their childhood. A special moment in the trivia was when the kids acknowledged the 100th Kate Plus 8 episode with Emeril Lagasse.

“That’s a moment I cherish,” a teary Kate said to the cameras.

Still, her team was loosing.

Ok, The Gosselin Kids Are Seriously Adorable

Is this making anyone reminisce on how cute the little Gosselin were?! They said some hysterical things, like “Hannah pooped. In Hannah’s underwears.”

In other news, Kate has a bird in her hair throughout this ENTIRE gameshow.

The Final Rounds

The stakes were heightened when Kate announces the winning teams gets to order whatever they want for dinner and the losers need to clean it up!

The family goes into the super fast lightening round and Kate dominates it, putting the purple team back on the board! Still, the blue team, lead by Cara, won by 10 points. Italian it is!

