Kardashians: ‘DASH’ Store Robbed After Kim’s Paris Attack Suspects Arrested

OMG! The Kardashian family can’t catch a break. Their popular store, ‘DASH’ was robbed in LA, Jan. 9, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned. This comes just one day after French police arrested 17 people in connection with Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery. Get the details here.

The Kardashian family has a new robbery to deal with. After waves were made in the Kim‘s [36], Paris robbery investigation, the family’s DASH store on Melrose in LA was burglarized Jan. 9, West Hollywood Sheriff, Sergeant Bishop told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Sergeant Bishop described the scene to us: “There was a grand theft call at 8420 Melrose Ave yesterday at 2:22 PM. The suspect is described as a female black adult in her 30’s with a shaved head. She was inside the location and stole approximately $1,600.00 worth of merchandise without paying for them. She was seen leaving the area in a silver kia sedan with paper plates driven by a male black adult.” The identity of the individuals involved has not been released.

The woman entered the popular establishment of the reality family, grabbed a bunch of clothing and perfume, and then fled the store, according to TMZ. Police have not been able to locate the robber as of Jan. 10, the site reports.

