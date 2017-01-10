Jensen Ackles Shows Off Newborn Twins For 1st Time & They’re Precious: Cute Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Jensen Ackles’ baby twins Zeppelin & Arrow are the CUTEST — and he’s finally sharing them with the world! After welcoming their little ones into the fam on Dec. 2, Jensen & his wife Danneel Harris celebrated their arrival with a super sweet family pic, and we cannot get enough! See the ‘Supernatural’ star’s newborn son & daughter here.

Ushering in the new year in the cutest way possible, Jensen Ackles, 38, and his wife Danneel Harris Ackles, 37, shared their 5-week-old fraternal twins with the world! Debuting baby son Zeppelin Bram and baby daughter Arrow Rhodes on Jan. 9, the CW actors posted a beyond precious family photo featuring not only themselves and their new additions, but also their older daughter Justice Jay, 3.

“#Family #happy2017 #spnfamily,” Jensen captioned the black-and-white snapshot, which he shared on his Instagram account. In the pic, all five family members are laying down and looking up at the camera while Jensen feeds his tiny newborns a bottle — one in each hand. How adorable is THAT?

Danneel, JJ and I are excited to announce the birth of our twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes. They were born early yesterday morning.Everyone is doing great! #twinning A photo posted by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Dec 3, 2016 at 5:44pm PST

Jensen and Danneel got an early Christmas gift when their infants arrived on Dec. 2 happy and healthy. “Danneel, JJ and I are excited to announce the birth of our twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes. They were born early yesterday morning. Everyone is doing great! #twinning,” the Supernatural star wrote on social media to announce his little ones’ birth.

And while Jensen seemingly loves fatherhood, we’re sure it’s quite an adjustment to add not one but TWO new babies into the mix! After all, back in 2013, after the birth of Justice, the actor admitted having kids takes some multitasking! “It’s been quite the adjustment,” he told E! News at the time. “A friend of mine says it’s a slightly different gear, and I said, different gear? No, you put it in park, you get out of the car, you get in a different car, you take a left down a wrong street; that’s basically where I’m at now.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — aren’t Jensen and Danneel’s infants the CUTEST? Do you love their unique names?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.