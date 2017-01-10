Jamie Foxx Nurses Eye While Speaking Out About Assault — Shocking Video

Courtesy of Instagram

This is so crazy. After Jamie Foxx was reportedly involved in a brawl at a hot LA restaurant on Jan. 7, he took to Instagram to let fans know exactly what happened during the assault. See the shocking clip here.

Jamie Foxx, 49, was out with some friends at the West Hollywood restaurant Catch LA on Jan. 7, when another group of diners reportedly came over to the Django Unchained star‘s table and asked them to quiet down. Apparently, that didn’t go over so well, and things turned violent. But now Jamie has an explanation for what really happened. And it’s pretty interesting.

The actor took to Instagram on Jan. 9 to post a video statement during which he looked just pitiful holding a white towel to his eye. “F**k,” he said to the camera. “The word is out, man. I know y’all heard about this s**t and saw some videos. I just want to address what happened on Saturday from my perspective.”

“All I was trying to do was keep my eye on things, ” he said, after which he removes the towel to reveal one crossed eye. Wait, what? “I’m just f**king with y’all, man. Everybody’s good,” he continues, showing he’s clearly kidding. Ah! You got us Jamie! “2017, we don’t want no violence. We don’t want to get hurt and we don’t want nobody hurt.”

“But if you want to see my whoop some a**, you know what you can do…” he continued. “Come check me. Friday the thirteenth. Sleepless,” he says, before turning the camera to a poster of his upcoming action film. “Come see your boy kick some a** for real.” OMG. This is the best!

