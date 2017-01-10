James Corden was straight up crushed in an amazing Broadway musical riff-off on ‘The Late Late Show’ on Jan. 9. But what did he expect when he was going up against the legendary triple threat Neil Patrick Harris? See the stars duke it out right here!

Neil Patrick Harris, 43, has hosted the Tony awards about a million times. But this past year James Corden, 38, took the job. So we just knew that when NPH showed up on The Late Late Show on Jan. 9 it was gonna be a tense night. But we had NO idea that the whole thing was going to end in an epic riff-off, let alone one full of show tunes!

James was in the middle of a segment when the Series of Unfortunate Events star came on stage and told him they had a score to settle. “I see you going around hosting the Tonys. Acting like you’re the only TV star who can sing Broadway show tunes. Some of us, dude, have actually won a Tony,” Neil said to James. “Yes some of us have. I’ve also won a Tony award, myself,” James said in defense. “Ya for a non-singing role. Burn!” Neil joked. And then it was on!

James’ usual a cappella crew, the Filharmonics, came out and backed up the two singers in their attempt to outdo each other while belting out every Broadway song from the classic “On My Own” from Les Misérables to the more modern “Sugar Daddy” from Hedwig and the Angry Inch (which Neil starred in on Broadway). When it was clear that Neil had won and James was ready to accept defeat, Neil encouraged him to never stop singing Broadway songs. That’s when the pair ended their battle by singing Hamilton‘s “My Shot” together. Believe us, Broadway has never looked so cool.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think really won the Broadway riff-off? Give us all your thoughts below!