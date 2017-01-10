Ivanka Trump Stepping Down From Businesses: Following Her Father To The White House?

REX/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump has stepped down from her various positions in the Trump Organization, it was announced on January 10. The decision comes just one day after husband Jared Kushner was tapped as Senior Advisor to the White House, begging the question: will Ivanka have a job in her father’s administration, too?

Shortly before father Donald Trump, 70, is sworn into office as president, Ivanka Trump, 35, is leaving the Trump Organization entirely, according to a statement by husband Jared Kushner‘s lawyer (via Vanity Fair) on January 10. In order to comply with ethics laws, Ivanka is resigning from her position as executive vice president of development and acquisitions, as well as other roles and board positions at the Trump Organization.

Ivanka will be selling her stock and restructuring her participation in the organization so that she no longer profits off transactions, but will instead get a fixed series of payments from a number of projects. Additionally, she’s selling her interest in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, and resigning as the head of her fashion label.

It’s a lot to take in, and it’s very unexpected. The fact that it also comes one day after her husband was nominated as his father-in-law’s senior advisor raises suspicion that she’s divesting from the family business to join them in the White House. That’s not the case, though, according to CNBC. Ivanka will not be taking a White House role, as many expected, but instead focus on raising her family as they resettle in their new home in Washington, DC.

It was previously reported that Ivanka would be occupying the first lady quarters in the White House while stepmother (and actual first lady) Melania Trump, 46, temporarily stayed behind in NYC with son Barron Trump, 9. It looks like this won’t be happening.

