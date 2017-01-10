White Peppermint Twinkies: Why Did Hostess Brands Voluntarily Recall Them?

Courtesy of Hostess

Hostess Brands has issued a voluntary recall today, Jan. 10, for one of its holiday products: White Peppermint flavored Twinkies. Here’s everything you need to know about the recall.

Savvy consumers will want to take note: holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies have been recalled. Hostess said “it is voluntarily recalling the product due to a recall by ingredient provider Blommer Chocolate Co. of its confectionary coating”, according to Reuters. “The coating contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products, due to a concern over salmonella contamination,” the company added. You can read the full statement here.

Hostess said that the recall only applies to multipack boxes of White Peppermint Twinkies with the label UPC 888109111571. If you bought a box, you can return them to the place you bought them for a full refund! You can also call 1-800-483-7253 with any questions.

So far, none of the coating that was sampled has tested positive for salmonella, and fortunately, no illnesses have been reported. Still, the recall is necessary! “Hostess is initiating this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution,” the Food and Drug Administration also announced.

Finally, this is not the first time Hostess has had to recall products. They did so in June 2016 after various snack cakes and donuts were found to have undeclared peanut residue, which is obviously dangerous for people with allergies. Two allergic reactions happened as a result, and more than 700,000 cases of snacks were recalled.

