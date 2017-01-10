It may not be a real movie, but thanks to Stephen Colbert it now has a trailer. Check out this hilarious ‘Hidden Fences’ trailer, which takes a jab at Jenna Bush for not knowing the difference between the two original films, ‘Hidden Figures’ and ‘Fences’.

“This summer, see the movie white people at the Golden Globes were talking about,” the voiceover begins, referencing the moment Jenna Bush, 35, completely embarrassed herself in front of Pharrell, 43, on the award show’s red carpet on Sunday, January 8. When the Today Show co-host slipped and said “Hidden Fences” instead of the movie’s real name, Hidden Figures, the internet imploded in rage over the idea that she could not separate two predominantly black films. Yikes.

In the spoof trailer created by Stephen Colbert, we watch as voiceovers take on the roles of Kevin Costner (Hidden Figures) and Denzel Washington (Fences) in a combined trailer about a white picket fence going to space. Yes, that sounds insane, but it’s hilarious!

“Based on the true story of people who think all movies about black people are the same movie,” the narrator continues, seriously tearing into Jenna’s mistake. “If movies about black people confuse you, then this is the film you’ve got to see!”

Despite how hilarious this trailer is, Jenna has since apologized for her mistake. On the Monday after the Globes, January 9, Jenna addressed her mistake on the Today Show and deeply apologized for it, adding that she never meant to offend anyone. Even Pharrell responded to Jenna’s heartfelt apology on Twitter by writing, “Everyone makes mistakes.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the Hidden Fences trailer spoof? Comment below with your thoughts!