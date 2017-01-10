Gigi Hadid Flaunts Toned Tummy In Sexy Max Mara Campaign

Courtesy of Max Mara/Steven Meisel/Instagram

Gigi Hadid added yet another campaign to her impressive list! Max Mara just shared pics of the It model from the brand’s accessories campaign, and she looks amazing. Click ahead to get the details on her latest gig, and see even more shots of Gigi.

Gigi Hadid shows off Max Mara‘s newest accessories as well as some seriously enviable abs in the Steven Meisel photographed campaign for the brand’s Spring/Summer 2017 Accessories Collection.

Just the latest in a slew of campaigns the 21-year-old has been unveiling on Instagram, this time around, Gigi poses in bright red and classic black ensembles. Showing off her toned tummy and some cleavage in a pair of high-waisted pants and a bandeau top, Gigi models handbags to match her outfits, plus some structured sunnies.

Adding a retro feel to the campaign shots, Gigi’s blonde hair is styled into volumized curls that are fanned out around her as she lounges on the floor. Even outside of the shoot, Gigi has been carrying her Max Mara bag, sharing a pic of herself with the leather Max Mara Whitney Tote in plum color, which she paired with a fur coat.

Color keeps us warm 💜 @maxmara #whitneybag #ad A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Dec 7, 2016 at 1:38pm PST

If you’re trying to keep up with all of Gigi’s recent campaigns, her Max Mara reveal was just one of several campaigns that Gigi has starred in the past few months alone. Modeling alongside her sister Bella Hadid for Moschino‘s Spring/Summer 2017 Collection, Gigi has also landed solo shoots for Versace and Stuart Weitzman.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gigi’s latest campaign? Do you have a favorite from all of her recent collaborations?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.