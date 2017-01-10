Say what you will about Teresa Giudice, but one thing’s for sure, girlfriend knows how to throw a party! The ‘RHONJ’ star splashed out on a lavish sweet sixteen party for look-a-like daughter, Gia, and there was no expense spared. HollywoodLife.com has the photos

Gia Giudice has gone and got herself all grown-up and gorgeous! The reality TV teen just turned 16, and mom Teresa Giudice threw her oldest daughter a lavish purple-themed party on Jan. 8, to mark the special occasion. And there wasn’t a single table flip in sight!

In true Teresa fashion, there was no expense spared, with giant balloons, yummy cakes and decorations galore decking the walls of NYC hotspot, The Dream. Just as sweet as the 16-year-old herself, were the loving messages her proud mama posted on Instagram, along with photos of the event. “Happy Sweet 16th Birthday Gia. Your [sic] my pride and joy. Hope you had a great time at your party with your friends,” reads one message. “Happy Sweet 16 my beautiful @_giagiudice Love you so much Mommy,” reads another.

The mommy/daughter duo were decked out in their finest designer duds (natch!), with Teresa sporting a black lace-up jumpsuit, and Gia rocking a super cute mini-dress by Castle Couture. Gia’s three little sisters, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana were also on hand to help her celebrate turning the big 1-6….but sadly, dad Joe Giudice was otherwise engaged.

Joe’s currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institute in Fort Dix, New Jersey, serving out a 41-month prison sentence for fraud. Teresa also did a stint behind bars, for the same offense — she served 11 months at the Federal Correctional Institute in Danbury, Conn, before her release in December 2015.

The 43-year-old, who was known as Inmate No. 65703-050 to guards, and “Hollywood” to her fellow inmates, credited her four beautiful daughters for helping her get through her prison ordeal. “My kids, they do a lot,” the 44-year-old reality star said. “They have a lot of activities and they keep me busy, so the days fly by. Thank God for them.”

