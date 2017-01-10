George Clooney Slams Trump For Meryl Streep Diss: Shouldn’t You Go Run The Country?

REX/Shutterstock

George Clooney is here to protect Meryl Streep at all costs. He had a few choice words for Donald Trump in a Jan. 9 interview, after the latter took to Twitter to attack Meryl for her on point Golden Globes speech about his verifiably un-presidential behavior. See what George had to say right here!

George Clooney, 55, totally supports Meryl Streep — you know, like most of the world does. He weighed in on Donald Trump‘s disparaging comments against the iconic actress, and it is everything. “I believe he said she’s overrated? Well, I’ve always said that about Meryl. She’s one of, if not the most, overrated actress of all time,” he joked to Us Weekly magazine.

“She and I worked together and played husband and wife in [2009’s] Fantastic Mr. Fox. Even as a female fox, she was overrated. I believe that,” he added with a laugh. “But seriously, aren’t you supposed to be running the country?” Um, yeah.

As for how George thinks Trump will do as prez? “We have to hope he can do a decent job because when the president of the United States fails, really terrible things happen,” the actor told the mag. “We’ve been very lucky as a country most of the time. I think we’re going to be a little unlucky now, but I hope for the best. Look: I didn’t vote for him, I don’t support him and I don’t think he’s the right choice. But we have to hope that he doesn’t destroy everything.” Agreed.

