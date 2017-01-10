Fifth Harmony Will Perform Without Camila Cabello For First Time At PCA’s

Courtesy of Instagram/REX Shutterstock

Fifth Harmony is wasting NO time hitting the stage after Camila Cabello’s departure! The girl group announced that they will take the stage at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards Jan. 18, making this their first performance without Camila, who’s decided to pursue a solo career. Get the scoop on the group’s exciting news!

Fifth Harmony will kick off the New Year with an epic performance at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, Jan. 18, at the Microsoft Theater in LA! The highly anticipated event marks the group’s FIRST performance without Camila Cabello, 19. The four remaining members of Fifth Harmony — Ally Brooke Hernandez, 23, Lauren Jauregui, 20, Normani Kordei, 20, and Dinah Jane Hansen, 19 — announced that they have no plans of slowing down in 2017, and they’ve even been nominated for PCA’s “Favorite Group”!

As they gear up for a “massive” 2017, the girls also have big plans to return to the studio to begin recording new music! Fans and “Harmonizers” everywhere can expect to hear completely new material from the girls, who have remained committed Fifth Harmony since Camila’s departure. The girls also announced that we can expect more announcements very soon! We’re SO excited to see how the group carries on now that they’re a foursome.

Ally, Dinah, Lauren and Normani are all excited to take on 2017 as a four-member group. And, it looks like their first performance is going to be a smash hit, because they have something “special” for us! “I’m incredibly grateful to start the New Year off by performing at People’s Choice Awards,” Normani revealed. “We have such a special performance for our fans. I’m stoked – it’s lit!” OMG!

Fifth Harmony will take the stage at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards Jan. 18. The show will air live from the Microsoft Theatre starting at 9 PM ET on CBS!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Fifth Harmony will crush their first performance without Camila? Tell us below!

