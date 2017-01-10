David Bowie Remembered By Iman & Fans On Anniversary Of His Death

REX/Shutterstock

It has been one year since David Bowie passed away at the age of 69, leaving the world shocked and devastated. On Jan. 10, 2017, fans from around the globe mourn his tragic death and share sweet tributes for the pop icon.

David Bowie, known to some as Ziggy Stardust, died form a short battle with liver cancer on Jan. 10, 2016. He left behind a legacy of that was unparalleled to anyone from his time. He was flamboyant and talented; he had star power and pizazz no one else even dreamed of achieving during his take-off in the ’70s. His creativity rose him to the top of the charts.

“After Bowie there has been no other pop icon of his stature, because the pop world that produces these rock gods doesn’t exist any more. … The fierce partisanship of the cult of Bowie was also unique—its influence lasted longer and has been more creative than perhaps almost any other force within pop fandom,” John Peel, notable musician and journalist, once said.

Today, on the first anniversary of the “Starman” singers death, fans share their favorite memories, songs, and more to remember the late legend. One Twitter user shared six of his David Bowie concert tickets, ranging from the years 1974 to 2004. Another fan wrote, “Thank you David Bowie for all the times in my life that you helped me through with your music. From my adolescent years til now. Always #1.” Fans also paid their respects at the David Bowie mural in Brixton, London. The stunning painting has been flooded with letters, flowers, candles and more to remember the artist.

The New Yorker shared a hauntingly beautiful cartoon for the solemn anniversary, featuring an astronaut looking at the stars, shaped as a lightening bolt, with the text, “The stars look very different today.”

David’s wife, Iman, also shared a devastating Instagram photo of a rainbow over the New York City skyline. “Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove#BowieForever,” she wrote on the photo. This is truly heartbreaking.

