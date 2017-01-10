Myranda Trevino: ’16 & Pregnant’ Star’s Husband In ICU After Horrible Car Accident

Courtesy of Facebook

Eric Kennemer, who appeared on ’16 & Pregnant’ with his now-wife, Myranda Trevino, is in critical condition after a horrific car accident on Jan. 7. The former reality star has been hospitalized, and Myranda took to social media to beg fans for their thoughts and prayers.

“I would like to ask my Facebook riends to please say a prayer for my grandson Eric Kennemer,” Eric’s grandmother, Barbara James, wrote on Facebook. Jan. 8. “He was in a bad car wreck last night. He is in the hospital in Houston, TX. Say a prayer for his wife Myranda [Trevino-Kennemer].”

Myranda and Eric share two daughters, Kaylee, 5, and Ryleigh, 2, together, and, of course, they are her main priority as Eric recovers. “Please God, give Eric the strength to become well again,” Myranda wrote, alongside a photo of the proud father with his girls. “And please give me the strength to be strong for both of our wonderful children you have blessed us with, as well as him. Please let him come home soon. His children need him very much. As do I.”

Eric is fighting for his live at Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston. One person, Scott Cohen, was left dead in the tragic car accident, according to another one of Eric’s family member’s posts on Facebook.

Myranda was featured on Season 4 of 16 & Pregnant, which aired in 2012, after she and Eric found out they were expecting a child together in high school. She had problems with her alcoholic mother, who was also a drug addict, so Eric’s grandmother took the couple in let them live in her guest house. Their daughter, Kaylee, was born on Sept. 30, 2011. They eventually got married and welcomed Ryleigh in April 2014.

HollywoodLifers, leave your well wishes for Eric and his family in the comments section below.