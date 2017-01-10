Dylann Roof: Charleston Church Shooter Sentenced To Death Penalty After Killing 9

Courtesy of Christian Post

After being proven competent to stand trial for sentencing, Dylann Roof was given the death penalty on January 10 for murdering nine black churchgoers at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, SC, in 2015. The verdict came after only three hours of deliberation by the jury.

Dylann Roof, 22, has been given the death penalty for his hate-fueled murder of nine innocent black churchgoers in South Carolina in 2015. The white supremacist was convicted of murder in December 2016, found guilty of 33 federal counts of hate crimes resulting in death, obstruction of religion and firearms charges.

Dylann chose to represent himself during his sentencing hearing on January 4, keeping his remarks brief and focused on his decision to dismiss his lawyers from the trial. He told the court that it was “absolutely true” that he was representing himself so that his attorneys couldn’t present evidence of mental illness. “The point is I’m not going to lie to you,” Dylann told the jury. “There’s nothing wrong with me psychologically.”

Roof's opening statement was brief, just a couple minutes, here's what he said #RoofTrial: pic.twitter.com/oHYMA7fcyy — Mike Hayes (@michaelhayes) January 4, 2017

Parishioners at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church welcomed Dylann into their prayer meeting on June 17, 2015, only to be executed by the bigoted young man simply for being black. “I am guilty. We all know I’m guilty,” Dylann said during a taped confession shortly after being taken into custody. Police recovered disturbing, racist journals from Dylann’s prison cell that again confessed to the hate crimes:

“African-Americans have to pay for what they’ve done,” Dylann wrote. “I created the biggest wave I could. I did all I can do, now it is in the hands of my brothers. Then I remember how I felt when I did these things, when I committed these murders, and how I knew I had to do something. And then I realized it was worth it.”

