Rob Kardashian Kisses Daughter Dream In Family Photo With Blac Chyna: See Pic

Our hearts are officially melting. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian brought their beloved baby girl Dream to the doctor’s office for her 2-month checkup on Jan. 10, and the pic is too cute to handle! Here’s the scoop.

Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old ! Woohoooooo 😊😊 I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way ! She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend :) LOL I love her so much ‼️ A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

Mommy took the sweetest photo from the doc’s office to commemorate the special occasion, and it’s so sweet! Blac posted the pic on her Instagram on Jan. 10, where Dream is laying on the check-up table and Papa Rob is giving her a kiss on her full head of hair. In the reflection of the mirror, Blac can be seen gazing down at her sweet bundle of joy, who is wrapped in a fuzzy pink blankie with her tiny tummy on display. She looks happy and so precious laying on the table. “2 month Check up with Dream , Daddy, and I ! ❤🎀” said Blac in her caption.How cute is she?!

Also on display? Blac’s engagement ring from Rob. She’s been proudly showing it off again lately, which makes us think that these two are doing better than ever after going through a very rough time at the end of 2016, when Blac took Dream and left Rob following a wild fight. Thankfully, Mommy, Daddy and baby all seem to be doing well now, and the little nugget seems to have checked out well at her appointment! Happy 2 months, Dream!

