Donald Trump Inauguration: Weed Activists Plan To Hand Out 4,200 Joints At Event

It looks like Donald Trump’s inauguration is about to go up in smoke. Activists in Washington D.C. plan to protest Trump’s big day by passing out thousands of free joints to anyone who wants them – and it’s completely legal!

For the millions who didn’t vote for Donald Trump, 70, they may need some kind of chemical assistance to get through Jan. 20, the day he’s set to become the 45th president of the United States. Thankfully, the political activism group DCMJ will be on hand to save the day.

Starting at 8 A.M. ET at Dupont Circle, the group will hand out joints and from there, parade down to the National Mall, passing out the 4,200 joints to anyone who wants them. The plan is then to light up four minutes and 20 seconds into Donald’s speech.

“The main message is it’s time to legalize cannabis at the federal level,” Adam Eidinger, founder of DCMJ, tells WUSA, noting that this isn’t just a way to troll the incoming administration. Adam also pointed out that Trump’s pick for Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, 70, is severely anti-drug, which is bad news for all the states that just legalized cannabis use in one form or another.

“We are looking at a guy who as recently as April said that they are going to enforce federal law on marijuana all over the country,” Adam said. “He said marijuana is dangerous.” While states like Colorado, Washington, Alaska and Nevada have legalized recreational use, cannabis remains a banned substance on the federal level.

It has been nearly two years since cannabis was made legal in the District. Washington D.C. voters passed Initiative 71, which made it legal for adults (21 or older) to possess up to two ounces of pot and cultivate up to six plants in their home, according to the Washington Post. Arrests for possession dropped 98%, and marijuana-related arrests, in general, dropped by 85%

Now, it’s legal to give away the joint, but not to sell it. It’s also illegal to possess cannabis on federal land – like the National Mall. Oh, and smoking it in public? Also totally illegal. So, anyone planning on joining in on this smoke-out of the incoming administration may risk incarceration.

“We are going to tell them that if they smoke on federal property, they are risking arrest,” Adam of DCMJ said. “But, that’s a form of civil disobedience. I think it’s a good protest.” However, Muriel Bowser, 44, the Democratic mayor of Washington D.C., said that arresting pot smokers “wouldn’t be out first priority” during the inauguration, according to the Washington Post.

What do you think about the 4,200 joints that will be passed out during Donald Trump’s inauguration, HollywoodLifers? Do you think it’s a good plan?

