What happens in Russia doesn’t stay in Russia. A new dossier claims Donald Trump allegedly hired prostitutes to perform ‘golden showers’ on the SAME bed the Obama family slept in, in a Moscow hotel, according to a wild new report. Get the shocking details, here!

Maybe Donald Trump, 70, has stronger ties to Russia than anybody ever expected. Posted on Buzzfeed, an unverified dossier (allegedly filed by a former British intelligence official) claims the Russian government has been “cultivating, supporting and assisting” the President-Elect in recent months. The lengthy file is full of seriously bizarre details, including a story about Donald hiring Russian prostitutes to perform “golden showers” on the same bed the Obama family once slept in. But here’s the red flag — there are a bunch of grammatical errors in the text that suggest this file is fake.

“Trump’s (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President and Mrs. Obama (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia,” the questionable file reads. It goes on to say that Donald allegedly employed “a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him.” The text also claims the room where Barack Obama stayed was bugged with “microphones and concealed cameras” allegedly set up by the Federal Security Service to record anything they wanted.

This unproved document was reportedly written up as a two-page synopsis that was given to Barack and Donald on Jan. 10. If these shocking claims wind up being true, it would suggest that Russia really did interference in the 2016 election. Donald’s sketchy relationship with Vladimir Putin is already being examined under the microscope, so this isn’t good news at all. That being said, the dossier misspells important details like the company “Alpha Group.” The correct spelling is Alfa Group. At this point we don’t know what to believe!

