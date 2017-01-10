Derrick Rose Missing? Knicks Guard Was ‘Unreachable’ During Pelicans Game

REX/Shutterstock

Where in the world is Derrick Rose? The New York Knicks point guard didn’t show up for his Jan. 9 game against the New Orleans Pelicans, and he’s been completely unreachable. Keep reading to find out what his coach and teammates had to say about his mystery absence.

Now this is just plain bizarre. Derrick Rose, 28, was a no-show for the Knicks’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans Jan. 9, and no one can get in touch with him to find out why he blew off the game. Even his coach is mystified as to where he was and why he didn’t show up to Madison Square Garden like he was supposed to. “Right now we don’t have enough information to really give you anything,” Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek, 53, told reporters after the 110-96 loss. “So that’s just going to have to wait until we hear something from Derrick himself. Other than that, if you want to talk about the game, ask away.” He sounded hopeful when he added that it would be “just a matter of time” before Derrick’s return.

The good news is that nothing terrible has happened to him, as teammate Joakim Noah, 32, assured the media that he was physically alright. “I mean, I don’t really want to talk too much about it because I don’t really know what the situation is. Obviously Derrick is one of our better players. And when he is not here it is tough. But I am just happy that everything is OK with him.” He was asked if Derrick’s health was an issue and he claimed it wasn’t, saying “Yeah. He’s OK … I think it’s a relief for all of us.”

Fans were left in the dark when the shortly before the game’s start, the Knicks released a mysterious statement saying he wasn’t with the team, but didn’t add any other details. “Everything will become clear later on,” Jeff said after the game. “You know, we want to respect whatever he’s going through. We’re just not going to comment on it.”

Reports have surfaced that Derrick has been seen back in his hometown of Chicago, which could indicate he’s going through some kind of family emergency. We’re glad Derrick is physically okay, but it’s really troubling how no one can get in touch with him.

