Clemson Tigers 2017 College Football National Champions — Beat Alabama Crimson Tide

They did it! The Clemson Tigers beat the Alabama Crimson Tide, 35-31, to win the 2017 College Football National Championship. Keep reading to learn how Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson got the job done.

What an incredible game. Alabama Crimson Tide led by coach Nick Saban, 65, and stud quarterback Jalen Hurts, 18, were upset by Deshaun Watson, 21, and a hungry Clemson Tiger team. The impossible has happened and the Tide could not repeat as college football National Champions. Clemson dominated the second half and, with a late game drive, the Tigers came out on top, 35-31 after a hard-fought battle at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Jan. 9th, 2017.

Alabama had a perfect 14-0, 2016 season record after knocking-off Washington, 24-7, in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016 to earn a spot back in the title game as the top ranked school in the country. Clemson was ranked second, with an overall record of 13-1, heading into this title game. The Tigers earned their spot by shutting-out Ohio State, 31-0, in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31st, 2016. Clemson’s Deshaun had a great game against the Buckeyes and led his team against a strong ‘Bama defense.

Alabama took the lead when they scored first in this repeat match-up and it was a battle during every possession. Clemson fought hard but simply did not have the power to overcome the mighty front seven of the ‘Bama defense in the first half of the game. Led by Alabama’s running back Bo Scarbrough‘s two TD’s, the score at the half was 14-7. But the second half was a different story.

Clemson scored a whopping 21 points to Alabama’s 7 in the fourth quarter to win the game. Deshaun was in top form as he threw for 420 yards and 3 touchdowns. It was an amazing comeback and a great game.

