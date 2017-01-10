Christina Milian Goes Braless Flashes Nipples & Spanx At ‘Live By Night’ Premiere

REX Shutterstock

Christina Milian totally stole the show at the ‘Live By Light’ premiere where she left very little to the imagination, putting her nipples and her SPANX on display beneath her see-through sequin gown! Do you think she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction or was this move totally deliberate?

While we’re all still obsessing over the dresses from the 2017 Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8 Christina Milian, 35, managed to divert our attention and steal the spotlight when she stepped out at the premiere of Live By Light in LA on Jan. 9 in a long-sleeved sequin gown. While the ensemble featured long sleeves and a higher neckline, the silhouette was completely see-through and showed off every inch of what she had on underneath her dress.



The Worst Celebrity Wardrobe Malfunctions Of 2016

Christina was all smiles and seemed to have no concern over the fact that she was braless beneath the get-up, completely exposing her nipples — and that’s not all we saw! Her high-waisted SPANX underwear were also on display and even changed the hue of the gown, making it appear more nude beneath the dress.

Sure, there can be a chance that Christina totally didn’t realize the fact that her frock was see-through once she hit the red carpet and the bright lights shone on the gown, but there’s also a very good chance that her dress didn’t reveal as much as it did on the red carpet when she first tried it on — although this isn’t the first time Christina dared to bare and go braless beneath a dress, so it is likely this is one trend the star can’t get enough of. Either way, she didn’t let it deter her from showing off from every angle in the silhouette.

What do you think of Christina’s latest look? Was it a daring attempt to steal the spotlight or is she the latest victim of a wardrobe malfunction? Check it out above and let us know, (and don’t try this look at home!).

JavaScript is required to load the comments.