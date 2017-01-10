Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Dating? ‘Stranger Things’ Stars Jet Off After Globes

Hmm! Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton sure looked cozy the morning after the Golden Globes, when the ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars were spotted catching a flight together out of Los Angeles. Could they be an item?

Natalia Dyer, 19, might just be Team Jonathan after all. On Monday, January 9, the morning after they partied together at the Golden Globe Awards, Natalia and her Stranger Things co-star, Charlie Heaton, 22, arrived at LAX Airport together to catch a flight out of town. Whoa! Could this be Hollywood’s hottest new young couple?

Pictures show a very smiley Natalia keeping a low profile under a baseball cap and long coat, while Charlie is just a few steps behind her rocking shades. It’s unclear where these two were off to, but we have to note that not a single other Stranger Things cast member appears to be with them — so could they be taking a romantic hiatus before heading to set?

Oh, and speaking of romance… Charlie’s night at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8, really heated up during the after parties, but unfortunately it didn’t have much to do with Natalia. Instead, Charlie, Natalia, and their other co-star, Joe Keery, hopped in an elevator video booth to snap a great shot together. While Natalia made googly eyes at her male counterparts, the two young men locked eyes and then immediately dived into a very steamy kiss. So wild!

