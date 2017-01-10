Charlotte Church, Elton John & More Who Won’t Play For Trump At Inauguration

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump’s inauguration is becoming messier by the day, with the planning committee trying and failing to secure artists to perform for the incoming president. Elton John, Charlotte Church, and the Dixie Chicks are just a few of the names who have publicly gagged at the idea of singing for Trump, despite what the campaign may have told the public.

At President Obama‘s inaugurations in 2009 and 2013, artists like Beyonce, Kelly Clarkson and Aretha Franklin performed to celebrate his presidency. George W. Bush had Ricky Martin, Jessica Simpson, and 98 Degrees in 2002. Bill Clinton was honored by Bob Dylan and Fleetwood Mac. George HW Bush was serenaded by Barbra Streisand. Donald Trump has…Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Rockettes.

While plenty of superstars have been asked to perform at Trump’s January 20 inauguration, the president-elect has received a definitive “no” from the huge names. It’s looking grim as the inauguration quickly approaches, and the president-elect seems to be catching onto that. Why would he start lying about strange things, like that all the dress shops in DC are sold out of gowns for the Inaugural Ball? Hint: they’re not; barely anyone is buying them.

From Moby: “Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump… Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really? I guess I’d DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns. Also I would probably play public enemy and stockhausen remixes to entertain the republicans. I’m still laughing. Hahahaha. So #trump what do you think, I DJ for you and you release your tax returns?”

From composer David Foster: “Woke up this morning to a lot of news. For the record, I was asked to participate in the upcoming inauguration some time ago and I politely and respectfully declined. Any news outlet that is reporting otherwise is misinformed”

@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye💩💩💩💩 — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) January 10, 2017

I have turned down the invitation to perform at the inauguration, then they asked if I had Eric Estrada's phone number #FTP #pelosmelapela — George Lopez (@georgelopez) January 2, 2017

Rebecca Ferguson initially accepted the invitation to perform, but has backed out after facing public scrutiny, saying in a statement: “Due to circumstances beyond my control concerning the offer to perform at the Inauguration Concert, I was thrown into the middle of a political arena last week. I wasn’t comfortable with the song choice made on my behalf, and although I’m very blessed to have a gift that gives me amazing opportunities, as a mother and an artist, I had to defend my stance. That is why I made the decision to sing ‘Strange Fruit’ when I was invited…There are many grey areas about the offer for me to perform that I’m unable to share right now, but I will not be singing.”

Publicists have been working overtime to let the public know that their clients won’t be performing, as well. A member of Trump’s transition team incorrectly stated that Elton John would be singing at the event, which his rep firmly denied. The Dixie Chicks said through their manager that they would not perform, as “No one is prepared to normalize what is going on in the country right now.” Andrea Bocelli was going to perform, but backed out due to protests from fans.

