Has the sun set on the career of one of NASCAR’s most popular racers? Carl Edwards is reportedly leaving the sport, choosing to not get behind the wheel at all in 2017. Does this mean he’s retiring for good?

Unbelievable. Carl Edwards, 37, was last seen competing for the NASCAR Sprint Cup and now, he’s reportedly hanging up his firesuit, according to Fox Sports. Carl will leave Joe Gibbs Racing to “pursue other interests outside of driving” and will not compete at all in 2017.

Joe Gibbs Racing is expected to announce that Daniel Suarez, 25, will reportedly replace Carl as the driver of the No. 19 car in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series. Representatives for Carl or JGR declined to comment to Fox Sports about this news.

If this is the end of his career, Carl leaves the track with 28 race victories, 22 poles, 124 top five finishes and 220 top-10 finishes in 445 starts. He broke onto the scene in 2004, replacing Jeff Burton, 49, in the #99 car for Roush-Fenway Racing. He would stick with Roush-Fenway until 2015, before moving over to JGR.

Often considered the best driver of his generation to never win the big won, Carl came close to claiming NASCAR’s top prize a couple times. In 2011, he tied with Tony Stewart, 45, at the end of the NASCAR series, but Tony would be awarded the cup on a tie-breaker (for winning more races that season.) So close!

While competing for the Sprint Cup in Nov. 2016 at Homestead, Carl was close to winning both the race and the championship. However, he crashed after contact with Joey Logano, 26, thus ending his season and what may have been his career.

However, if he walks away, he will still be regarded a champion. Carl did win the 2007 NASCAR Busch Series (now known as the XFINITY Series.) He has also won the 2016 Coca-Cola 600, the 2011 NASCAR Sprint All-Star Race and the 2015 Bojangles Southern 500 Winner. He punctuated each of those major victories – as well every one of his wins – with his trademark backflip off the top of his racecar. Sadly, that’s a sight NASCAR fans won’t get to see at all in 2017.

