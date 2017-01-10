Camila Cabello: Did Fifth Harmony’s Sizzling New Picture As A Foursome Upset Her?

Courtesy of Instagram/REX Shutterstock

We’ve all seen that smoking hot new pic of Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei — and ex-bandmember Camila Cabello has, too. HollywoodLife.com has exclusively learned Camila’s reaction to the photo — find out exactly how it made her feel!

Camila Cabello, 19, is out of the band, but that doesn’t mean she’s out of the loop! “She saw the picture,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively of the promo pic for Fifth Harmony‘s performance (sans Camila) at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, “And thinks they look great. It did not upset her.” We’re glad Camila is taking it so well!

A photo posted by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on Jan 6, 2017 at 11:50am PST

However, it hasn’t been all smooth-sailing for the songstress. “Camila’s been on vacation,” the insider adds. “She went away to clear her head after all the stress of leaving the group. She wasn’t expecting it to be so stressful, but it was.” Aww, we feel that!

Camila also felt some residual hurt from the way her exit from the band was publicized, according to our source. “She was very shocked and hurt when the other girls said they had no idea she was leaving because she prepared them all,” the insider reveals. “But she isn’t holding a grudge, she’s already moved on. She’s very happy that they signed the deal they wanted and that they’re moving on, too.”

As for what’s next? “Camila’s got huge plans for 2017,” the source teases. “Her mind is on her future right now, not her past. She’s writing and working on music as we speak, and she’s thrilled to be doing her own thing.” We absolutely can’t wait to see what 2017 brings for Camila!

