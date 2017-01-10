Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt ‘Committed To Act As A United Front’ — Shocking Statement

REX/Shutterstock

The unthinkable has happened! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have agreed to lay down their swords and approach their bitter divorce and custody battle in a more amicable fashion. Read their statement about becoming a ‘united front’ right here.

Angelina Jolie, 41, and Brad Pitt, 53, have been mudslinging since the Tomb Raider star filed for divorce back in September 2016. But on Jan. 9, they made a real step in the right direction by announcing that they had come to an understanding as to how to handle their divorce together. Much to our surprise, they agreed they will by working to solve things privately and try to keep the upcoming details of their split confidential with the use of a private judge.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification,” the statement obtained by PEOPLE reads.

We are so happy to hear that the Allied actor and his estranged wife will be taking a much healthier approach to ending their relationship, as it will be so beneficial to their six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. This makes us wonder if Brad, who is currently only allowed supervised visits with the kids, will soon be seeing them more often and on his own. We wish Brad and Angie all the best in their attempt to become a “united front” in their divorce!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Brad and Angelina’s statement? Did you think they would be able to handle their divorce and custody battle in a civil manner? Give us all your thoughts below.

