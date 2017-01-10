Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner are the cutest! The couple stepped out for the first time since the funeral for Billie’s mother and grandmother, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, on Jan. 8 in Los Angeles. Billie and Taylor were totally matching in casual hoodies! Click to see the adorable photos!

Taylor Lautner, 24, is staying by Billie Lourd’s side after the toughest weeks of her life. The pair, who’ve been inseparable for months, were out and about on Jan. 8 and matched in casual hoodies. Taylor rocked a navy blue one, while Billie, also 24, was in a green hoodie, black leggings, and black boots. The Scream Queens co-stars were taking a walk together before stopping to get something to eat in Los Angeles. Billie seemed to be in good spirits with Taylor. CLICK TO SEE THE PHOTOS!

This is the first time Billie has been out in public since Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ funeral. Taylor was Billie’s shoulder to lean on as she said her final goodbyes to her beloved mother and grandmother on Jan. 6 at private memorial.

HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Taylor and Billie have been “spending day and night together” over the past few weeks. He “continues to be a rock for Billie” and a “calming presence” for her. The two, who played lovers on Scream Queens, were caught passionately making out at the show’s wrap party back in early Dec. 2016.

After Carrie’s tragic death on Dec. 27, Taylor sent his love to Billie in a heartfelt Instagram message. He said she was one of the “strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out.” These two care so much about each other.

