Solange Grilled By Sis Beyonce About Their Relationship & ‘Mama Tina’ In Interview Magazine

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s evident that star power runs in Knowles blood. From Miss Tina to her talented daughters Beyoncé and Solange, the ladies are, well, flawless — not to mention empowering, successful and inspirational. Beyoncé had the rare opportunity to interview her sister gave us all a look into life growing up, her inspirations and their awesome mom.

Beyoncé took a pit stop from running the world to sit down with her sister, Solange, to discuss her new album A Seat At The Table for Interview Magazine. The “Formation” singer didn’t hold back as she asked her little sis about their childhood, her influences and, revealed some silly stories about the two, herself.

“Well, it is a bit strange, because we’re sisters and we talk all the time, to be interviewing you. But I’m so happy to interview you because, clearly, I’m your biggest fan and I’m super proud of you. So we’ll start from the beginning,” Bey started off, after a little side convo about Solange’s parent-teacher conference for her son Daniel Julez Judo Smith, Jr.

The two bantered back and forth, Solange revealing her biggest inspiration for her revealing, emotional album was the strength demonstrated by both Beyoncé and their mom, Tina Knowles. “And, as far back as I can remember, our mother always taught us to be in control of our voice and our bodies and our work, and she showed us that through her example,” the singer said. “For this record specifically, it really started with wanting to unravel some truths and some untruths. There were things that had been weighing heavy on me for quite some time. And I went into this hole, trying to work through some of these things so that I could be a better me and be a better mom to Julez and be a better wife and a better friend and a better sister.”

The Grammy-nominated album focuses on strong women, like both Solange and Beyonce have shown themselves to be, and praises the exceptional experience of black culture and identity, specifically with the soft, melodic song “Don’t Touch My Hair.”

Later in the interview, Bey gets into the personal likes and dislikes with a rapid fire round of questions. Beyoncé was surprised to find out the thing that makes Solange laugh the hardest is Real Housewives of Atlanta! “I watch it religiously, and I am in stitches the whole time,” Solange said to he shocked sister.

Another intimate questions Bey asked her sis was what the last thing Miss Tina texted her. She then backtracked, saying, “That’s too personal, never mind. You’ve got to love Mama Tina.” Ha!

Finally, the sisters ended on a sweet note, with the mother of Blue Ivy asking, “And, honestly, growing up, how did I do as a big sister?” To which Solange said, “You did a kickass job. You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever. In the 30 years that we’ve been together, I think we’ve only really, like, butted heads … we can count on one hand.” Aw! Miss Tina, you raised ’em well!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Solange’s new album A Seat At The Table? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.