Who knew that Batman was a Swiftie? Ben Affleck stopped by ‘Ellen’ to talk, among other things, his love for Taylor Swift now that he has a tween daughter. Ben thinks that she’s the perfect role model for 11-year-old Violet Affleck. Click through to watch him express his adoration!

Ben Affleck, 44, is raising three kids, and has reached one of the toughest challenges a parent could face: a tween. Now that his oldest, Violet Affleck, is 11 years old, she’s totally into pop music and keeping up with celebs. And that means Ben is basically doing that too, as he told Ellen DeGeneres, 58, on the January 10 episode of her show. He’s glad that she at least likes someone he can listen to — Taylor Swift!

“I’ve become an expert on the tweens. I don’t know how much Radio Disney you’ve listened to, but I’ve heard quite a bit,” Ben told Ellen. “We get in the car, it’s gotta come on right away. I hear a lot about the romantic adventures of the Disney characters who are on the Disney channel. I go to a lot of Taylor Swift concerts. Taylor Swift is great, by the way. She’s a great role model.”

What a good dad! We’re trying to picture him jamming out in the car to “Shake It Off” and can only picture Matt Damon sitting next to him. Taylor proved that she really is a great role model over the holidays. A 96-year-old WWII veteran named Cyrus Porter made headlines when he told a local newspaper that he’s (literally) one of Taylor’s oldest fans! And get this — he’s actually been to two of her shows. Taylor heard about his incredible story and surprised him and his family by showing up at his house and doing a private performance, just herself and her guitar. What a beautiful gesture.

