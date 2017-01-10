‘Famous In Love’: Bella Thorne On ‘Scandalous’ New Show Mirroring Real-Life Drama

Image Courtesy of Freeform

Bella Thorne is the star of your next addiction. Freeform’s ‘Famous In Love’ doesn’t air until April, but the actress is pretty familiar with the plot — a young girl whose life suddenly changes with fame.

Bella Thorne, 19, knows a thing or two about making headlines — and she’s bringing all of that to her new show. Famous In Love is based on Paige Townsen, a college student who lands the role of a lifetime; her life is thrown into a tailspin and she must find a way to balance it all — specifically her love life.

“I think Paige will struggle a lot with who she is and everybody wants her to be. I’ve been there, and I’ve done that its not a fun road to go down — to look at yourself in the mirror and have absolutely no clue who you are,” Bella told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s Winter press tour.

The actress is very open on social media, especially Snapchat in which she explained was her favorite platform since she could really be herself. However, that also means that the world sees her with all her friends, who are sometimes taken as more. That’s something her character will also go through.

“The media, for Paige especially, since she falls in love with three maybe four characters, will make her seem like she’s this and that or she’s a hoe or she’s whatever,” she said. “She’s just a young girl who’s thrown in this business and has no idea what she’s doing. Just because she’s photographed with somebody, they’re dating. This happens all the time — I’m photographed with someone and they’re like, ‘Boyfriend! Girlfriend!’ immediately.”

And for Paige, her character, expect quite a few love interests — even more than you may see in episode one. “There is a character that she will fall for, and nobody sees it coming. Everybody falls in love with everybody,” she says laughing.

As for advice she’d give her character, it’s all about staying true to themselves: “You really have to remain you. Everyone will try to change you in this business, in social media, make you look like something you’re not. You have to really remain, matter of fact, who you are and who you want to remain.”

Famous In Love debuts on Freeform on April 18 at 9PM ET.

