BAFTA Nominations 2017: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone & More — Full List

Tue, January 10, 2017 7:56am EST by Add first Comment
Awards season has officially arrived! The BAFTA film nominations were announced on Jan. 10, with Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Andrew Garfield, and more Hollywood stars scoring major nominations. Check out the full list of nominees now!

BEST FILM
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow

DOCUMENTARY
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week — The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner

ANIMATED FILM
Finding Dory
Kubo & The Two Strongs
Moana
Zootropolis

DIRECTOR
Arrival, Denis Villeneuve
I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Nocturnal Animals

LEADING ACTOR
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

LEADING ACTRESS
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman, Jackie

SUPPORTING ACTOR
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel, Lion
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Viola Davis, Fences

ORIGINAL MUSIC 
Arrival
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals

CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals

EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Nocturnal Animals

PRODUCTION DESIGN
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals

COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

MAKE UP & HAIR
Doctor Strange
Florence Foster Jenkins
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

SOUND
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) 
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland

