BAFTA Nominations 2017: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone & More — Full List

Awards season has officially arrived! The BAFTA film nominations were announced on Jan. 10, with Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Andrew Garfield, and more Hollywood stars scoring major nominations. Check out the full list of nominees now!

BEST FILM

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them

I, Daniel Blake

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

DOCUMENTARY

13th

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week — The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

ANIMATED FILM

Finding Dory

Kubo & The Two Strongs

Moana

Zootropolis

DIRECTOR

Arrival, Denis Villeneuve

I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

LEADING ACTOR

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

LEADING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman, Jackie

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel, Lion

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Viola Davis, Fences

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Arrival

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Nocturnal Animals

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

MAKE UP & HAIR

Doctor Strange

Florence Foster Jenkins

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

SOUND

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them

The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland

